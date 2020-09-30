The gut-wrenching crime that took place in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras has shattered the country. A 19-year-old girl lost her life on Tuesday, days after she was gang-raped by four-man. While Bollywood has come ahead and expressed their anger and grief over the incident, the most recent is Swara Bhasker. The actor has asked the Chief Minister Of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, to resign.

After the shocking incident made headlines across the country, Swara demanded Adityanath’s resignation. The actor expressed how under him UP has seen the breakdown of law and order. She also explained how his policies have only widened the cast riffs. Bhasker also called rape an epidemic in UP. Read below the entire statement.

Calling out Yogi Adityanath, Swara Bhasker took to Twitter and wrote, “It’s time. @myogiadityanath should RESIGN. Under him utter breakdown of law & order in UP. His policies have created caste strife, fake encounters, gang wars & there is a RAPE EPIDEMIC in Uttar Pradesh. #Hathras case is only one example. #YogiMustResign #PresidentRuleInUP”.

It’s time. @myogiadityanath should RESIGN. Under him utter breakdown of law & order in UP. His policies have created caste strife, fake encounters, gang wars & there is a RAPE EPIDEMIC in Uttar Pradesh. #Hathras case is only one example. #YogiMustResign #PresidentRuleInUP — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) September 29, 2020

While Swara Bhasker’s tweet has garnered good support, many are trolling the actor for her opinion. In her earlier tweet condemning the act, Swara had slammed the system. She even slammed the people that claim there is no caste discrimination in India.

Swara Bhasker wrote, “Horrifying heart-wrenching details of #HathrasCase … every single caste-denier/ “there- is -no -caste -discrimination -in -India’ bullshitter should read this… and we should all be ashamed! Unspeakable horror. And the institutionalised apathy of the system is chilling!”

Horrifying heart-wrenching details of #HathrasCase … every single caste-denier/ “there- is -no -caste -discrimination -in -India’ bullshitter should read this.. and we should all be ashamed! Unspeakable horror. And the institutionalised apathy of the system is chilling! https://t.co/uEI7yBnVkm — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) September 29, 2020

About the Hathras case, on September 14, a 19-year-old Dalit woman was gang-raped by four men. They tried to strangulate her, but she resisted. While suffering to save herself and gasp breathe, she ended up biting her tongue, leaving a severe cut on it. It is said that her legs were left completely paralysed. After being treated at the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Delhi’s Safdargunj’s hospital, she succumbed to the injuries and breathed her last on Tuesday.

People across the country have condemned the act and are demanding justice for the deceased. Alongside Swara Bhasker, Bollywood actors like Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Kangana Ranaut and others have also come ahead to seek justice for her.

