Trouble for Deepika Padukone ceases to end. Until now, it was just the actress under the radar. However, the drug case is now continuing to find its alleged ‘big fishes.’ In a startling new revelation, it is now being said that as many as three superstars are under the scanner.

If recent reports are to be believed, as many as three superstars and Deepika’s co-stars are being found to have a connection in the drug angle. If that isn’t it, these actors also have a link with each other. They used to peddle drugs to one another.

Yes, you heard that right. The initials of Deepika Padukone’s co-stars are ‘A’, ‘S’ and ‘R’. With the huge number of films that the Adipurush actress has been a part of, it remains really difficult to speculate anything.

As per a report by ABP News, all of these co-stars of Deepika Padukone are A-listers. The portal claims that they know the names but would wait for the NCB to summon them first. All of these stars are male actors from the industry.

According to sources close to the portal, “’A’ was involved in the procurement of drugs and passing them further to R and S. The NCB is expected to issue summons to them after they collect substantial proof.”

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone was summoned by the NCB last Saturday, i.e, 26th September. The actress denied consuming drugs. If rumours are to be believed, DP even claimed that ‘hash’ and ‘maal’ used in her chats were code words for cigarettes.

The Cocktail actress claims that hash was a word used for ‘thick’ cigarette, while maal meant thin ones. It was also confirmed by manager Karishma Prakash, who said something similar in her interrogation.

Apart from Deepika, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Shraddha Kapoor, as well as Simone Khambatta, have previously been summoned by the NCB.

All of these actresses too have stated that they have never consumed drugs in their lifetime.

The probe began as a part of the drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput case. Previously, Rhea Chakraborty was sent to custodial jail after she was found to be procuring and consuming drugs.

