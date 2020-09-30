Let’s begin by congratulating Arjun Mathur for his huge achievement. The actor has been nominated under the Best Actor category at the International Emmy Awards. That was inevitable after the stellar performance he gave as Karan Mehra in Made In Heaven. But the journey hasn’t been as smooth as it looks!

For the unversed, Arjun plays the role of a homosexual in Made In Heaven. This isn’t the first time he is playing a gay character. Previously, we have seen him playing that role in ‘I Am’ and ‘Migration.’ Albeit, this time, the intensity was a step ahead.

Koimoi got into an exclusive conversation with Arjun Mathur. We spoke to him about the Emmys nomination and also about the much-talked-about intimate scenes in Made In Heaven. The actor candidly revealed that he would plaster his girlfriend’s face on every boy he was getting intimate with.

Arjun Mathur while talking about Made In Heaven began, “The intensity is much more, but so was the intensity of the voice that the show had. The stand it was taking towards misogyny, patriarchy and for the Queer community. All of these things were so strong that the strength of the intensity of the intimate scene didn’t really bother me.”

Talking about the intimate scenes, Arjun Mathur shared, “Of course, me being a heterosexual male, each time that I had to kiss a man on screen, use 12 ghante pehle mujhe tension hoti thi but once you’re on set, it’s different. You’ve already made a decision of being a part by taking it up, so 80% of the fear you’ve to put away before signing the project. Remaining 20% which is naturally there while giving the shot, you just have to jump on it raam ka naam leke. I’ve plastered my girlfriend’s face on every boy that I was kissing and go for it.”

He continued, “At the end of it, every time I have performed the scene, it helps to share your discomfort. Like most of the men I was getting intimate with, the actors themselves were also straight. So, before shooting both of us would just share our discomfort and be uncomfortable in it for 5 minutes before we actually get into the scene.”

In a major sequence in Made In Heaven, we see Arjun Mathur and Vikrant Massey romance each other. Talking about the Chhapaak actor, Mathur said, “Vikrant is such a fantastic actor that he just jumped straight in. It seems like he jumps into it very easily and comfortably. And that is exactly how it should be, you know? There’s no reason as an actor he would show that he is tensed.”

But was the Made In Heaven lead actor ever scared of being typecast because of playing a homosexual character multiple times? “Nobody else can typecast you. People can show their lack of imagination and call you 20 times for this thinking, but you are making this decision. Whether to get typecast or not is totally your decision. If people is allowing himself to get typecast for whatever reason – be it his financial issues or he wanted to work more, he made his choice. Right?” concluded Arjun Mathur.

