Hina Khan is a renowned name of the television industry. The actress has everything top-notch, be it career or her fashion choices. Over the years, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress has turned into an ultimate fashionista. You can rush to her Instagram feed for inspiration.

Today, we’re here to decode Hina’s fashion. We exclusively spoke to her regarding her daily fashion. Apart from that, Khan also slipped into a Christian wedding attire for the music video, Humko Tum Mil Gaye. It also starred her Naagin 5 star Dheeraj Dhoopar. But what is her go-to wedding avatar? Below is the scoop you need!

Even amid the pandemic, Hina Khan has her style game on! When asked about what fashion is to her, She replied, “My idea of fashion and style is wearing what I am comfortable in, what suits my body type and eventually what makes me look good. I am not someone who goes by any trend book, as I always prefer creating my own sense of style, as that is what works for me the best!”

When it comes to wedding looks, would Hina opt for Hindu / Christian attire as we saw in her music videos Ranjhana and Humko Tum Mil Gaye respectively? “I don’t have a specific choice of any sort, as both these attires are beautiful and lovely in their own way. I have gotten to chance to showcase both these looks on screen, and each has made me look amazing, and had an absolute overall feel-good feeling!” she says.

One thing fans want to witness is Hina Khan in a chick flick. What is her take on it? “Be it a chick flick or anything else, the project has to have a good script, storyline, character placement and the way the role is shaped up to be, as that is what drives me towards it,” concluded the actress.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Meanwhile, Hina Khan will be next seen on the TV screens with Bigg Boss 14. The show will witness some former contestants join the show for initial weeks to keep up the buzz.

Must Read: Amitabh Bachchan Starrer AB Aani CD’s Makers To Begin Filming For New Marathi Film



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube