Amitabh Bachchan Starrer AB Aani CD’s Makers To Begin Filming For New Marathi Film

After massive success on OTT of the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer AB Aani CD, filmmaker Akshay Bardapurkar once again teams up with Piiyush Singh for a new project.

Writer Vishwas Patil’s novel Chandramukhi is being adapted for the silver screen and this mammoth of a film project will go on the floors in November 2020. This will be one of the first big banner Marathi films to go on floors since the pandemic. The bestseller novel Chandramukhi unravels the story of a beautiful Lavani dancer who is set out on an unconventional journey. The worlds of Tamasha and Politics unite with Chandramukhi.

Prasad Oak, the director of the National Award-winning film Kaccha Limbu will be directing this film. Perfectionist screenplay writer Chinmay Mandlekar and cinematographer Sanjay Memane will join Prasad once again after the massive success of Hirkani.

Apart from being a treat to the eyes, the film also promises to be a musical treat. The talented singers of the Marathi industry who have given their legendary voice and music to the best of Marathi and Hindi films, prodigy singer-composer duo Ajay-Atul, have composed a promising blend of hard-hitting music with lively Lavani scores.

This film has been produced under the banner of Planet Marathi and Golden Ratio Films by Akshay Bardapurkar and Piiyush Singh.

After making a mark in several Hindi, Tamil, and international film projects, Golden Ratio Films stepped into the Marathi film industry with a hit like the Amitabh Bachchan starrer, AB Aani CD. Now, after producing Goshta Eka Paithanichi, the COO of Golden Ratio films, Piiyush Singh is drawn towards creating more Marathi films. He recognises the immense potential the regional filmmakers have demonstrated.

Chandramukhi is one of his passion projects. While talking about the film, Piiyush says: “The audience is sensitive, now more than ever, to meaningful content. We have all hands on deck and a great team on board to take this film to greater heights. We thrive to entertain our audience with content that brings meaning along with entertainment. Although we cannot talk much about the cast and the storyline at this point, we are certain that the audience will love this film.”

Talking about the larger-than-life project, Akshay Bardapurkar said: “Chandramukhi is a perfect example of a content-driven piece that will move the audience. The film explores the realities of a spellbinding woman who finds herself on an unconventional path. We are excited to tell this story. At the same time, it is a huge responsibility to retain the authenticity of the bestseller by Vishwas Patil. We have a blend of talented filmmakers, musicians, and artistes who are known for their craft. This film has a promise to take Marathi cinema to newer heights. Being the only big banner Marathi film to go on floors after the pandemic started, Chandramukhi has stirred a lot of excitement in the Marathi movie fans. The shoot begins in November 2020.”

Right before the start of the unfortunate pandemic, in January 2020, the makers released the official poster of the film. The face of the lead protagonist is not yet unveiled. Even the filmmakers are tight-lipped about their cast.

The audience is already excited to know who will be the face of Chandramukhi. The film promises drama, politics, beauty, music, and dance with all the right blockbuster elements.

