With anthologies like Bombay Talkies, Lust Stories and Ghost Stories, we’ve seen directors like Zoya Akhtar, Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap and Dibakar Banerjee creating a unique taste for the audience. And it seems acclaimed director Nag Ashwin has joined the list of directors working on an anthology film.

There have been a number of anthologies made recently, but the audience is yet to develop a taste for the same. Today, the news of a South Indian anthology for Amazon Prime is doing the rounds on social media. How could Netflix be far behind in the race? We gather from our exclusive sources that a collection featuring directors from the South industry is already in the works for Netflix as well.

It would follow a similar formula as Lust Stories & Ghost Stories and is also being said as their South/Telugu adaptation. We’re still not sure if it’ll be on similar lines from either of the two, but we’re confident that it will be unveiled very soon. The source also confirms that it won’t revolve around ‘lust’ but will be romantic, with ‘love’ as the centre-piece of the story. Will they call it Love Stories? Well, that’s yet to be finalised. It’ll have multiple directors, and one of them is Nag Ashwin.

Yes, he’s the same person who is all set to unite two of the biggest stars from both the sides. He is the director of Prabhas and Deepika Padukone’s upcoming ‘pan India’ film.

The source further confirms that the makers have also roped in Shruti Haasan the part which will be directed by Nag Ashwin. The shooting of the film took place in Hyderabad. How are we so sure about this being the South remake of Lust Stories? Because our source also confirmed that Ronnie Screvala and Ashi Dua would produce the said anthology too. They are the ones who have backed Lust Stories and Ghost Stories.

If this happens, it would be interesting to see how Netflix’s anthology will stand against the one that’s in work for Amazon Prime. Also, apart from Nag Ashwin and Shruti Haasan, there will be more names added to the starry lineup.

Meanwhile, a lot is being written about Nag Ashwin’s next with Deepika and Prabhas. The filmmaker had last directed the Keerthy Suresh and Dulquer Salmaan starrer highly acclaimed film, Mahanati. Reportedly, pre-production on Ashwin’s next has already begun.

