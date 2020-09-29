The Sushant Singh Rajput death case has taken an all-new angle with the drug case being attached to it. The Narcotics Control Bureau has summoned Many Bollywood actors related to the drugs case. After the arrest of Rhea Chakraborty, actresses like Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Deepika Padukone was interrogated by the NCB.

The names of such big actresses associated with drugs came as a shock for many and was a big blow to the Bollywood industry. Many revelations and confessions are in order after the interrogation. From confessing about Sushant taking drugs in his vanity van to the actresses denying the consumption, a lot is being said.

But, according to reports in Spotboye, the latest update, in this case, might be a big relief for Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and their fans. As per the latest report, an NCB official stated that no links have been found yet between the actresses and drug peddlers.

An investigating official informed the portal, “When we asked Padukone about her chats with her manager Karishma Prakash, she denied having been involved in the consumption of drugs, and said that she was referring to cigarettes. Khan, too, refused having consumed contraband. When we enquired Kapoor about her CBD Oil (cannabidiol) WhatsApp chat, she said it was for external use. Legally, preparations made from extract or tincture of Indian hemp, except those which are only for external use, are covered as per the provisions of the NDPS Act.”

Further, he added, “As of now, we are relying on technical evidence. No seizure has been made. No links of these actors with any peddler have surfaced of so far. Their statements will be presented before the court later.” Well, this surely must have taken half the stress away from Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, isn’t it?

For the unversed, Rakul Preet Singh appeared in front of the NCB on September 25. Sara, Deepika and Shraddha were grilled on September 26. Details of their interrogation are now coming to fore.

What are your thoughts about the same?

