Bollywood beauty Deepika Padukone is currently being interrogated by the NCB. It is all in connection to the drug angle that came to light during the Sushant Singh Rajput case. While girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty is currently in the custodial jail, several other names from the industry have popped up. Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh are some of the known faces.

For the unversed, several WhatsApp chats of Deepika surfaced online. The Adipurush actress was seen discussing ‘maal’ and ‘hash’ with her manager, Karishma Prakash. During the conversation, DP even requested the KWAN employee to arrange the illegal substance for her. A gathering was supposed to take place at the Koko club that night, where the drug exchange would have taken place.

Whether that happened or not, remains history. But Deepika Padukone received a lot of flak. The actress has been under the scanner ever since. She was interrogated by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) regarding the same on 26th September.

Now, as per recent reports doing the rounds, Deepika Padukone made some shocking claims when she was summoned. She claims that ‘hash’ and ‘maal’ were ‘code words’ used for cigarettes. As per a report by India Today, DP said that maal was a code word for a thin cigarette. On the other hand, hash was the word used in case of a thick cigarette.

To back her claims, Deepika’s manager, Karishma Prakash, said the same during the interrogation. The actress also maintained that she has not consumed drugs in her entire life.

Deepika Padukone was in Goa while she was served with a summon. She was shooting for Shakun Batra’s next alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi in the city.

The actress flew to Mumbai via a charter plane on Friday. Husband Ranveer Singh was seen accompanying her as well.

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan have been investigated too. Both these actresses have been co-stars of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Shraddha Kapoor has worked with Sushant in Chhichhore. Sara Ali Khan, on the other hand, was reportedly even dating Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sara made her debut alongside Sushant with Kedarnath.

