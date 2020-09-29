Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Neha Mehta Was Told ‘Aapko Karna Hai Toh Karo, Warna Chod Do’

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the longest-running TV show. There has to be a reason why Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta and others have stuck to the show for so long. However, there also have been names like Disha Vakani aka Dayaben who distant herself despite massive popularity. Something similar happened with Neha Mehta who played Anjali in the show.

It was recently when Neha announced her exit. There were rumours that the decision was owing to rifts between the actress and makers. As per reports, Mehta had approached Asit Kumarr Modi and team regarding some concerns back in February. However, even after the pandemic, they weren’t resolved.

So, Neha Mehta decided to hold her integrity and quit the show. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s old Anjali is now finally coming out in the open and addressing her exit. She has revealed about approaching the makers to hire her back soon after quitting. Some startling revelations regarding the negative behaviour towards her have also been made.

There has been a buzz that Neha Mehta quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah multiple times before. Reacting to the same, Neha said to Times Of India, “That’s not true. With great respect to my producer (Asit Modi), it is not that baar baar humko waapas laya gaya. In fact, it was the other way round. It was a case of ‘sher aaya, sher aaya’. You know the rule here – ‘aapko karna hai to karo warna chhod doh.’”

The actress also mentioned that Asit Kumarr Modi or the team couldn’t expect her to give her best minutes after making her cry. “We all go through such things at work. But then, you can’t make an actor cry and ask him to perform the best. On August 15, I went to an event in Ahmedabad for an event which was about educating the people on coronavirus- wearing masks. I got a very warm response. It was a commitment that I had made before leaving the show. People were very disappointed to know that I had quit the show.”

Talking about Asit’s behaviour, Neha Mehta revealed that she was multiple times told that they had a backup. “I respect Asit Modi a lot… I have same regards for all the producers whose shows I have done till date. I said ‘Sir, this is it. If this is the thing that we want to negotiate and talk, it is fine’. And what then if you are told that you have to handle certain ego issues but if you want to go, you should still go because I have someone else whom I can hire, who is a better prospect for me as I have to pay him lesser? It could happen to anybody. So I am gracefully moving on,” concluded the Taaral Mehta actress.

