BREAKING! Disha Vakani’s Dayaben To FINALLY Make A Comeback On Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah?

Disha Vakani has been missing from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for a long time now. She took a maternity leave and hasn’t returned ever since. Fans have been waiting and wanting to see her from a long time but producer Asit Kumarr Modi apparently has some differences with her coming back on the show.

There have been continuous speculations regarding her return on the show and guess what there’s finally some good news coming in for Dayaben fans.

A source close to Telly Chakkar has revealed that Disha Vakani’s Dayaben is finally making a comeback to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Yes, we aren’t kidding, it’s for real guys. The 42-year-old actress is likely to start shooting from October or November.

The source further reiterated that even if Disha doesn’t agree to come back in the show, the makers are however planning to introduce Dayaben’s character back on the show and will bring in a new actress to play the character if need be.

Meanwhile recently in a conversation with Navbharat Times, Daya Shankar Pandey aka Police inspector Chalu Pandey said some really sweet things about Disha Vakani.

Pandey quoted, “Disha Vakani jarur ayengi, unhone na nahi kaha hai aane ko. Woh family ke saath busy hai aur samay chahti hai thoda. Mein taarikh nahi bata sakta par woh ayengi. Woh bohot acchi actress hai, acchi insaan hai aur unhone na nahi kaha hai. Agar unko Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah nahi karna hota toh ab take dusra serial start kar diya hota. Unko samay chahiye, jo unko diya jaa raha hai. Kisiko gunpoint pe shooting nahi karwa sakte.”

He further added, “Disha Vakani will definitely come as she hasn’t denied her comeback. She is busy with her family and needs sometime before coming back. I can’t say a date but she will definitely come. She’s a good actress, a good human being and she hasn’t said a no yet. If she had wanted to distance herself from Taarak Mehta, she would have started working on another show. She needs some time, which is been given by the makers. We Cannot Make Someone Shoot At A Gunpoint.”

Are y’all excited for Disha Vakani’s return on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah?

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Bollywood Drug Probe LIVE Updates: Deepika Padukone At The NCB Office – Pics & Video!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube