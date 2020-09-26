Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan Already Shot The Grand Premiere? Rubina Dilaik To Be A Part Of This Season

The buzz around Bigg Boss 14 is higher than ever. The show gets better with every passing season and the fans definitely can’t wait for the upcoming season. As per reports, the grand premiere of the show featuring Salman Khan has already been shot with a few contestants. And guess who else do we get to see this season on the show? Rubina Dilaik.

The confirmed list of contestants is Eijaz Khan, Jasmin Bhasin, Nishant Malkani Singh, Gia Manek, Rahul Vaidya, Jaan Sanu, Sara Gurpal, Pavitra Punia, Sneha Ullal, Shehzad Deol and Rubina Dilaik.

A source close to Pinkvilla revealed that Salman Khan has already shot for one to one introduction with contestants for the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 14. “A few of the contestants have already shot for their performances for the grand premiere before they were quarantined at a hotel near Film City. The contestants also shot for their one on one introduction with Salman Khan and will now directly enter the house on the decided day. They will be tested for COVID 19 before they enter the house.”

The source further added, “Most of the shoot for the premiere is already done. Ditching the grand entry like every year, this time contestants will have a rather low key entry keeping all the precautions in mind.”

“While shooting for their respective performances, the contestants were made to wear huge masks from their distance from the set to vanity. The timing of the performances was worked upon tactfully to avoid any bump ins,” the source concluded.

A source close to Indianexpress.com has learnt that Rubina Dilaik is also entering the Bigg Boss 14 house. She has already been seen making appearances on previous seasons as guests and keeping in mind her popularity, the Shakti actress can be a tough competitor in the show.

Rubina’s best friend Srishty Rode was a part of BB 12 and they performed together at the premiere when she came to see her off.

Well, well. We can’t wait for October 3, 2020, for Bigg Boss 14 to make a grand premiere on our television screens.

