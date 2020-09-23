Bigg Boss 14 is all set to premiere on October 3, and we cannot keep calm. Every day, new reports come and suggest new names being confirmed to enter Salman Khan’s show this year. As per the latest information, Indian Idol season one finalist Rahul Vaidya is all set to participate in Bigg Boss 14. Apart from Rahul, names like Gia Manek and Eijaz Khan are also making rounds in the rumour market. Read the story to know more.

Reportedly, Rahul celebrated his birthday today with his near and dear one before quarantining himself at Juhu Hotel before entering the BB14 house.

According to DNA, “Rahul who is celebrating his birthday on September 23 has already started quarantining before heading inside the controversial house. The source also revealed that he will be staying at a hotel in Juhu as a part of quarantining, which is the basic and important instruction given to all the contestants participating. He celebrated his birthday with near and dear ones before heading to the quarantine centre.”

A report published by Indian Express suggests that old Gopi Bahu of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya aka Gia Manek is also confirmed to participate in Bigg Boss 14. The report suggests that Gia and Rahul have already signed their contracts with the makers.

The report even added, “The celebrities have already started the self-quarantine process. They have been put up in different hotels so that they do not find out who their co-housemates are. They are also shooting for their reality videos and introductory performance for the premiere night. This season, there would be 12 contestants entering the house.”

As of now, apart from Gia Manek and Rahul Vaidya other names that are confirmed for Bigg Boss 14 are Eijaz Khan, Nishant Singh Malkani, Jasmin Bhasin, Nikki Tamboli and Jaan Kumar Sanu. How excited are you for Bigg Boss 14? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

