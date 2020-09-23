Jennifer Winget and Shivin Narang took their fans by storm with their chemistry in Beyhadh 2. While the pandemic did affect the run of the show, the leads have taken their camaraderie to social media. Winget recently shared a beautiful picture to her Instagram handle. While the picture made its way right to her fans’ heart, what left them excited is Narang comment with a Beyhadh reference. Read on to know more and don’t miss the picture.

Jennifer took to Instagram and put up a messy picture looking relaxed at her home. Captioning the image, Winget wrote, Just Staring… Still stirring up a storm”. The picture left all her pals in awe. From Aashka Goradia to Mouni Roy everyone has left love on her picture.

What turned out to be memorable on Jennifer Wi get’s picture was Shivin Narang’s comment. Shivin in the comment section wrote, “Maaayaaaa”, supported by a star and a black heart. While the Beyhadh reference was strong, fans went all crazy on the comments. There was love for the actors and their chemistry flooding in the reply section of Narang’s comment.

Talking about Beyhadh 2, the show went on air in December 2019. It has Jennifer Winget play Maya, Shivin Narang play Rudra and Ashish Chowdhry as MJ. The show was going great before the pandemic hit the shores. The makers had to bring it to an abrupt end due to same.

Talking about the abrupt end, Jennifer Winget in a TOI report said, “While we were hoping to wrap the show by May anyway, the current lockdown placed a lot of constraints, which made it impossible to physically and realistically see the show through till the end. This goes for every other show as well as production house and channel. In this case, it was the logical thing to do because we need to consider the safety of the entire team, without which it was impossible to carry things forward.”

What do you have to say about Jennifer Winget and Shivin Narang’s banter on Instagram? Let us know in the comments section below.

