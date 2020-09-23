We all love Shaheer Sheikh and were saddened to hear that his current show, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, will be going off-air soon. The actor, who has a massive following in India and abroad, recently opened up about the current surrogacy and adoption track in the show as well as staying away from social media. Read it all here.

For the unversed, YRHPK’s currently track revolves around adoption and surrogacy. This idea is something fresh on the small screen and has a progressive message as well.

During a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Shaheer Sheikh spoke about his views on the surrogacy track in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. He said, “The writers were trying to give a message and I myself do believe in that. It is a very noble thing to adopt a child, to give a house and love and care to someone who needs it and is not fortunate enough to have that by birth.”

Shaheer Sheikh continued, “I was happy that we are using the storyline to highlight this. Honestly even we did not know where we are going with the track but I really liked the idea about how they were trying to tell people that how this can be a more sensible decision. I am sure a lot of people won’t agree with it but at least there will be some discussion about it and that’s a way forward, according to me.”

When asked about how he stays away from social media, Shaheer said that the platform could have a negative impact and he prefers staying away from it. He said, “Honestly, I try. I was discussing it with my director that day that even if you spend 10 minutes on social media, you are affected in some way. It can leave a negative impact on you because of many reasons. Anyone can write anything, so we have to choose what we expose ourselves to. I chose to reduce it as much as I can.”

Shaheer Sheikh added that social media is a blessing too. He said, “It is a blessing as well if we use it in the right way. I want to just spread love and put the right message out.”

As per reports, the Shaheer Sheikh-Rhea Sharma starrer will be replaced by Saath Nibhaana Saathiya season 2.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 14: Kumkum Bhagya Actress Naina Singh REVEALS Her ‘Strategies’!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube