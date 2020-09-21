Shaheer Sheikh To Get Married Soon? Deets Inside

Shaheer Sheikh is one actor who can rightly be called one of the most eligible bachelors of Indian Television. Not only is he a brilliant actor, but his looks are something which makes a million hearts beat for him. The actor has made his mark not only in India but also overseas, where he enjoys a huge fan following. Even though the actor is quite active on his social media accounts, he is a private person in general.

The Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke actor is quite interactive with fans on social media, but he likes to keep his personal life hidden from the glares of the media. As you know, fans always want to know more about their favourite actor and their personal lives. And this time looks like the actor has spilt some beans about two important topics, marriage and relationship. Read on to know more.

According to reports in The Times Of India, Shaheer Sheikh revealed that with the lockdown, he got a sense of realization that he keeps pushing his plans of marriage. While marriage is on his mind, he needs to make some pre-arrangements in terms of a bigger house before he finally decides to tie the knot. However, the good news for fans is, Shaheer has already started working towards it.

“The lockdown made me realize that I keep pushing this (marriage) every next two years, but you never know if you will see those years. But, right now, to start a family, I need a bigger apartment, and I am working towards that,” Shaheer was quoted saying.

When asked about dating and his relationship status, Shaheer Sheikh refrained from divulging into details now. But, Shaheer assured that he would let the world know about it when that really happens.

Well, what are your thoughts about the same? Do you want to see Shaheer walk down the aisle with his ladylove soon? Let us know in the comment section below.

Must Read: Anushka Sharma Flaunts Her Baby Bump In A Monokini & She’s Clearly The Coolest Mom-To-Be!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube