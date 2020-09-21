For the past few months, the insider versus outsider debate is going strong in Bollywood. The topic started after the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14. Kangana Ranaut has been one of the strong voices in this debate. This was not the first time she spoke of nepotism in the industry. Now, Sacred Games and Gully Boy actress Amruta Subhash has shared her views on the film industry.

Amruta Subhash is a well-known name in the Marathi film industry. But was Bollywood welcoming to an outsider like her? The Choked actress has a positive response to the same.

In an interaction with Hindustan Times, Sacred Games actress Amruta Subhash got candid about the topic. She said, “Entry is difficult no doubt but till date, the directors, of the films I’ve worked with, have always approached me instead of the other way round. In fact, Bollywood has been welcoming to me. I’ve never felt like an outsider here.”

“Fortunately, till now I never had to face any of the biases or discrimination. But I won’t say that they don’t exist. Everyone’s journey is different. Like anywhere else, the industry is filled with both good and bad people,” the Gully Boy actress added.

In her Bollywood career, Amruta Subhash has worked with some amazing directors like Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar and others. About the same, the Sacred Games actress that they all treat everyone with equal importance. Whether it’s an actor who has a major role or limited screen presence, there is no difference in treatment. “They push you out of your comfort zone but never let you fall,” stated the actress.

Meanwhile, Amruta Subhash was last seen in Anurag Kashyap‘s Netflix movie, Choked. The film also starred Saiyami Kher and Roshan Mathew.

What do you have to say about the Sacred Games actress’ views on Bollywood? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

