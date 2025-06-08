Amruta Subhash’s Marathi film Jarann is picking up at the box office, thanks to all the rave reviews and the terrific word of mouth. In two days, the film stands at a net total collection of 39 lakh at the box office, but it seems that it might cross the 1 crore mark over the weekend!

Rated 8.9 on IMDb and directed by Hrishikesh Gupte, the official synopsis of the film says, “A family faces supernatural chaos when witchcraft and ancient beliefs invade their remote village. A woman must uncover the truth about dark rituals and herself as fear and madness grow.”

Jarann Box Office Collection Day 2

On the second day, Saturday, June 7, Jarann earned 27 lakh at the box office. This is a jump of 125% from the opening day, which brought only 12 lakh to the table! The film, with an opening of 12 lakh, turned the 9th biggest Marathi opener of the year, surpassing Ashi Hi Jamva Jamvi’s 9 lakh opening!

Check out the two-day breakdown of Amruta Subhash‘s horror film at the box office.

Day 1: 12 lakh

Day 2: 27 lakh

Total: 39 lakh

Jarann‘s Next Milestone!

If the film grows further on Sunday and crosses a collection of 31 lakh at the box office on day 3, the total three-day collection would help Amruta Subash’s film become the tenth-highest Marathi grosser of the year! Currently, Mukkam Post Bombilwaadi, with a lifetime collection of 70 lakh, is the tenth highest-grossing Marathi film of 2025.

Budget Recovery Difficult?

As per IMDb Pro, the film’s budget is reportedly around 20 crore. At this pace, it would be impossible for the horror film to recover its budget with its theatrical run!

