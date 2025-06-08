Despite all the criticism, Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5 has started to roar at the box office. In two days, the film has crossed the 50 crore mark in India and it has already entered the list of the top 5 weekends of Hindi Cinema in 2025! Now all eyes are on Sunday numbers, that might decide the film’s fate in the top 5 list!

Akshay Kumar Pushes Jaat Out Of The Top 5!

Akshay Kumar’s comedy thriller has already pushed Jaat out of the top 5 Hindi weekends of 2025. Sunny Deol’s film, with a four-day extended weekend, earned 40.62 crore at the box office. Now, Akshay Kumar’s comedy thiller helmed by Tarun Mansukhani, already holds the spot with almost 52 – 54 crore collection in two days!

Housefull 5 Box Office Day 3 Target

The target for the third day of Housefull 5 is set. It needs only 20 crore or close to entering the top 3 Hindi weekends of 2025, axing Raid 2. Ajay Devgn‘s film, which claims the third spot with a 4-day extended weekend of 73.83 crore, has now only a few hours left till Sunday numbers arrive to dethrone the film from the third spot!

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing opening weekends of Hindi Cinema in 2025, with Housefull 5 already entering the list without Sunday numbers.

Chhaava: 121.43 crore Sikandar: 86.4 crore Raid 2: 73.83 crore Sky Force: 73.20 crore Housefull 5: 52 – 54 crore*

Can Akshay Kumar Climb To The Top 2?

Interestingly, Akshay Kumar‘s comedy thriller will need to bring a Sunday that contributes around 32 – 35 crore, and the film might axe Salman Khan’s Sikandar as the second-highest Hindi weekend of 2025. Well, the chances are too bright! All eyes are on the weekend numbers!

* includes only Friday and estimated Saturday numbers; Sunday numbers are still counting!

