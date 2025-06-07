Prabhas’s horror comedy The Raja Saab is building up anticipation ever since the release date of the film was announced as December 5, 2025. Helmed by Maruthi Dasari, the film is now being discussed due to the Baahubali star’s huge salary despite a massive pay cut!

Most Expensive Horror Comedy Of Indian Cinema?

The budget for the film has been the talk of the town for the last few months, and it is reported to be huge! To be precise, an unbelievable 400 – 450 crore making it the most expensive horror-comedy to come out of Indian Cinema!

Prabhas Goes For A 66% Pay Cut?

As per a report in Siasat Daily, Prabhas has opted for a 33% pay cut for The Raja Saab. The superstar usually charges 150 crore for a film, but for the horror comedy, he has restricted his fee to 100 crore! However, there is more to this speculation than what meets the eye!

As per a report by Filmibeat, the producers of the horror comedy also produced Prabhas’s Adipurush, which had a disastrous fate at the box office, so, as a humble gesture, Prabhas has taken a pay cut for their new film!

The Raja Saab Budget VS Prabhas’s Fee!

However, here comes a glaring fact: despite his pay cut, Prabhas is still charging 22 – 25% of the entire budget of the film if it is still 400 – 450 crore, despite Prabhas’s pay cut! In the last few years, if there is one thing that Prabhas needs to rethink, it is the budgets of the films he has signed – one of the major factors that are not helping him deliver a hit!

How Much Box Office Collection Will Make The Raja Saab A Hit?

If the budget of 400 – 450 crore is taken into consideration, then The Raja Saab needs to earn a massive 800 – 900 crore at the box office, only to secure a hit tag! Only three films in the Indian Cinema have been able to touch this number with their domestic net collection – KGF: Chapter 2, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, and Pushpa 2! Will The Raja Saab have such great content to enter this list? I have my doubts!

