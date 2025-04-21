Prabhas is all set for a giant box office comeback with his upcoming slate – The Raja Saab, followed by Salaar 2 and Kalki 2898 AD’s sequel. The first arrival would be the romantic horror comedy, which is all set to arrive in the theaters on September 2, 2025.

Prabhas VS Tiger Shroff!

Directed by Maruthi, Prabhas‘s film will be clashing at the box office with Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 4, which is arriving in the theaters on September 5, 2025. However, the opening day collection for Prabhas’s film will not be impacted since it arrives two days early.

Prabhas’s Exceptional Opening Record!

Prabhas will be nailing two exceptional opening day records if The Raja Saab manages to open anywhere between 76 crore net in India on the day of the release of the film. In both the cases, Prabhas will change the history of the opening records at the Indian box office.

The Raja Saab To Destroy Bollywood’s Saving Grace?

If The Raja Saab manages to cross 75 crore on its opening day at the box office, it will push Shah Rukh Khan‘s Jawan out of the top 10 Indian openers at the box office. Unfortunately, the film is the only Hindi film that has a spot in the top 10. The rest of the 9 spots are owned by all South Indian films except for Adipurush, which is bilingual.

Prabhas To Nail 6 Spots In Top 10!

With less than 100 crore opening, Prabhas will be securing another spot in the top 10 Indian openers at the box office. This will be the sixth entry for Prabhas in the list of the top 10 openers of Indian Cinema.

Check out the top 10 Indian openers at the box office in the history of Indian Cinema.

Pushpa 2: 179.52 crore RRR : 134 crore Baahubali 2: 121 crore Kalki 2898 AD: 93 crore Salaar: 92 crore Adipurush: 89 crore Saaho: 88 crore Devara: 83 crore Jawan: 75 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

