The action thriller Jaat has officially completed 10 days in theatres. It’s been a solid run so far, recovering a massive chunk of the budget. Sunny Deol starrer is now witnessing a massive roadblock in the form of Kesari Chapter 2. Scroll below to know how it performed on the second Saturday.

Rock-solid momentum!

There’s a decent buzz around the action thriller. The pace is eventually slowing down, and Gopichand Malineni’s directorial has dropped below the 4 crore mark. On day 10, Jaat raked in 3.90 crore net and remained on similar lines as 3.95 crore earned on Good Friday. Including taxes, the Saturday earnings come to 4.60 crore gross.

The box office collections should have ideally improved due to the weekend boost. However, Jaat is clashing against Kesari Chapter 2, which is growing by the day. The impact is visible, but it is commendable how Sunny Deol’s film has maintained its momentum so far.

The 10-day total of Jaat concludes at 70.09 crore net, which is about 82.70 crores in gross earnings. There’s one more day to mint moolah, after which a drop is inevitable at the box office.

Jaat vs top Bollywood grossers of 2025

The action thriller is currently the fourth highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. The next big target is Sikandar (129.47 crores). Jaat needs around 60 crores more in the kitty to surpass Salman Khan’s biggie. That would have been possible if it continued its solo run at the ticket windows. But with the arrival of Kesari Chapter 2, that looks impossible.

Furthermore, Ground Zero will arrive in theatres this coming Friday, making it more difficult to attract footfall.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2025 below:

Chaava: 614.71 crores* Sky Force: 134.93 crores Sikandar: 129.47 crores* Jaat: 70.09 crores The Diplomat: 40.21 crores*

Jaat is likely to conclude its box office run at the number 4 spot.

*estimates, theatrical run yet to conclude

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

