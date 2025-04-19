In the first quarter of 2025, the Indian box office earned a gross total of 2,868 crore. While the year started with 1,022 crore in January, it was followed by 1,261 crore in February. March was a disaster with Indian films bringing only 585 crore at the box office.
Tollywood Leads The Way
In the first quarter, the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films are led by Chhaava’s 691 crore gross collection. However, the top 10 list is dominated by four Telugu releases – Sankranthiki Vasthunam, Game Changer, Daaku Maharaaj, and Thandel. The four films together brought 564 crore in the first quarter.
Top 10 Indian Films Of The First Quarter
Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava, along with Sky Force and Sikandar, was among the top 10 Indian films at the box office in the first quarter, as per an Ormax report. Interestingly, the three Hindi films together contributed 32% to the total collection from January 2025 to March 2025.
Trending
Check out the top 10 Indian films of the first quarter as per their gross box office collection.
- Chhaava: 691 crore
- Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 222 crore
- Game Changer: 153 crore
- Sky Force: 130 crore
- L2: Empuraan: 129 crore
- Sikandar: 122 crore
- Dragon: 122 crore
- Daaku Maharaaj: 110 crore
- Vidaamuyarchi: 96 crore
- Thandel: 79 crore
Salman Khan & John Abraham Save March Collections
Salman Khan’s Sikandar and John Abraham‘s Diplomat are the only Bollywood entries in the top 10 films of March 2025. Together, the two films contributed to 28% of March’s total 585 crore.
The top 10 Indian films of March also witnessed the entry of a Gujarati film along with a re-release as well! Check out the gross collection of the top 10 Indian films of March 2025 at the box office.
- L2: Empuraan: 129 crore
- Sikandar: 122 crore
- Mad Square: 60 crore
- Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2: 51 crore
- Court: State VS A Nobody: 49 crore
- The Diplomat: 46 crore
- Robinhood: 15 crore
- All The Best Pandya: 14 crore
- SVSC Re-Release: 8 crore
- Murmur: 7 crore
Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.
Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2025 here.
For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.
Must Read: Sikandar Box Office VS Salman Khan’s Last 5 Losing Films: 153% Higher Than Total Loss Of Bhai’s Last 5 Debacles!
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News