In the first quarter of 2025, the Indian box office earned a gross total of 2,868 crore. While the year started with 1,022 crore in January, it was followed by 1,261 crore in February. March was a disaster with Indian films bringing only 585 crore at the box office.

Tollywood Leads The Way

In the first quarter, the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films are led by Chhaava’s 691 crore gross collection. However, the top 10 list is dominated by four Telugu releases – Sankranthiki Vasthunam, Game Changer, Daaku Maharaaj, and Thandel. The four films together brought 564 crore in the first quarter.

Top 10 Indian Films Of The First Quarter

Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava, along with Sky Force and Sikandar, was among the top 10 Indian films at the box office in the first quarter, as per an Ormax report. Interestingly, the three Hindi films together contributed 32% to the total collection from January 2025 to March 2025.