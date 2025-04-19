Kesari Chapter 2 has opened at the box office with 7.85 crore, which is a good start considering the genre of the film. Starring Akshay Kumar as C Sankaran Nair and R Madhavan as Neville McKinley, the film is one of the longest legal battles fought against the British Government.

Last Courtroom Drama At The Box Office

The last courtroom drama that arrived at the box office was a Telugu film produced by Nani. Court: State VS A Nobody opened at the box office at 4 crore, and Akshay Kumar’s film has surpassed this opening, with his courtroom drama earning 96% more!

Kesari Chapter 2 Opening Records

Apart from surpassing Court: State VS A Nobody’s opening day number, Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2 has also surpassed the three biggest achievements at the box office with its opening day collection of 7.84 crore. Scroll below to know these three milestones that have been crossed!

Surpasses Jaat’s Day 1 Ticket Sales On BMS

Akshay Kumar’s film has registered the 5th biggest ticket sales on day 1 for a Hindi film on BMS. It sold 150K tickets on its opening day on BMS, surpassing the day 1 ticket sales of Jaat. Sunny Deol’s film has also been pushed out of the top 5 ticket sales of 2025 on the opening day on BMS since the film registered a ticket sale of 110K.

Chhaava: 669K Sikandar: 271K SkyForce: 193K Sanam Teri Kasam Re-Release: 152K Kesari Chapter 2: 150K

Surpasses Last Opening By A Dharma Film

Kesari Chapter 2 has surpassed the last opening by a Dharma film. It was Alia Bhatt’s Jigra that opened at the box office with a collection of 4.55 crore on the opening day. Akshay Kumar has surpassed this opening by a margin of 3.3 crore!

Surpasses Last Opening By A Film On Freedom Struggle

The last film on the freedom struggle of India arrived in 2024, starring Randeep Hooda. Swantantrya Veer Savarkar opened at 1.10 crore at the box office, and Akshay Kumar’s courtroom drama has earned 613% higher than Randeep Hooda’s film!

Kesari Chapter 2 is being appreciated by the audiences, and hopefully, the film will take a jump at the box office with the weekend numbers!

