Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday starrer Kesari Chapter 2 has made a fair start at the box office. The collections remained decent in India, but the historical courtroom drama passed with flying colors overseas. Scroll below for the day 1 worldwide update!

Domestic Box Office Collection Day 1

Karan Singh Tyagi’s directorial was majorly dependent on word-of-mouth. The Good Friday holiday was a smart strategy as it very well boosted the footfall. On day 1, Kesari Chapter 2 earned 8.84 crore net in India. It clocked 5th biggest opening of 2025 in Bollywood.

Including taxes, the gross earnings stood at 9.25 crores in the domestic circuit. The early reviews have been positive, and hopefully, there will be a good jump during the first weekend, paving the way for a respectable total.

Overseas Opening!

Kesari Chapter 2 has earned far better than Akshay Kumar’s last theatrical release, Sky Force, in the overseas market. The Republic Day release raked in 1.50 crore gross in the international circuit. In comparison, the historical courtroom drama has 283% higher earnings, with 5.75 crore gross coming in.

Worldwide Total

Combining both regions, Kesari Chapter 2 has accumulated 15 crore gross worldwide on its opening day. It has also surpassed Jaat, which collected 13.35 crores on day 1.

4th biggest worldwide opening of 2025 in Bollywood

Akshay Kumar starrer is now the 4th biggest worldwide opener of 2025 in Bollywood. It managed to surpass Deva, The Diplomat, and Jaat, among others. However, it lagged behind Sikandar, Chhaava and Sky Force

Sikandar: 54.29 crores Chhaava: 50.05 crores Sky Force: 19.55 crores Kesari Chapter 2: 15 crores Jaat: 13.35 crores

