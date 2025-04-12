John Abraham and Sadia Khateeb led The Diplomat opened to average reviews but failed at the box office. While the overseas run has concluded, it is still adding minimal footfalls in the domestic market. The political thriller has now achieved a mini milestone. Scroll below for the latest update after 29 days.

Set to achieve 40 crore mark at the domestic box office

The Diplomat is the fourth highest Bollywood grosser of 2025 in India. It has surpassed other biggies like Deva, Emergency, and Fateh by accumulating 38.88 crore* net in 29 days. It is now in the last leg of its theatrical run and might be pushed out of theatres upon the arrival of Kesari Chapter 2.

Overseas Total

It was a decent start in the international circuit, with estimated earnings of 1.30 crore gross on day 1. However, the pace slowed down, leading to rejection with a lifetime total of only 5.50 crore gross.

Achieves a small feat worldwide

Amid all the chaos, John Abraham starrer has hit the half century. In 29 days, The Diplomat has made a worldwide box office collection of 51.37 crore gross. Take a look at the breakdown below:

India net- 38.88 crores

India gross- 45.87 crores

Overseas gross- 5.50 crores

Worldwide gross- 51.37 crores

The Diplomat is so far the fifth highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025 at the worldwide box office. It is slightly lower than Shahid Kapoor‘s Deva, which is a step above.

Take a look at the top Bollywood grossers of 2025 worldwide below:

Chaava: 824.52 crores* Sikandar: 208.47 crores* Sky Force: 174.21 crores Deva: 59.36 crores The Diplomat: 51.37 crores

However, the celebration may be short-lived. If all goes well, Sunny Deol’s Jaat might surpass its earnings in its opening weekend. On the opening day itself, it added 13.35 crore gross to its kitty.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

