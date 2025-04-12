Sunny Deol scored the second-highest opening of his career with Jaat. The Mythri Movie Makers production held itself very well on Friday, which was a regular working day. Plus, there’s good news, as the action thriller has already entered the top 10 Hindi grossers of 2025. Scroll below for day 2 box office collection.

Maintains a fantastic hold

The word-of-mouth is gradually growing for Gopichand Malineni’s directorial. It was a working Friday, but the audience made sure to enjoy the action thriller during the second half of the day. On day 2, Jaat minted 7 crores, witnessing a dip of around 27% compared to the opening day.

Check out the daily box office breakdown of Jaat below:

Day 1: 9.62 crores

Day 2: 7 crores (-27%)

Total: 16.62 crores

The best is yet to come as Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda’s film will enjoy a 5-day extended weekend. It arrived on Thursday, coinciding with the Mahavir Jayanti holiday. It will enjoy an added boost on Sunday due to Baisakhi, followed by Ambedkar Jayanti on Monday. There is little to no competition at the ticket windows, so Jaat truly has the scope to clock a massive success.

Enters top 10 Hindi grossers of 2025

Interestingly, Jaat has entered the top 10 highest-grossing Hindi films of 2025 in only two days. It surpassed Sohum Shah’s Crazxy, which was earlier positioned at #10.

Take a look at the top 10 Hindi grossers of 2025 (net collection):

Chhaava – 613.06 crores

Sky Force – 134.93 crores

Sikandar – 127.12 crores *

* The Diplomat – 38.71 crores *

* Game Changer (Hindi) – 37.47 crores

Sanam Teri Kasam (re-release) – 35.55 crores

Deva – 33.97 crores

Emergency – 20.48 crores

YJHD (re-release) – 19.09 crores

Fateh – 18.87 crores

Jaat – 16.62 crores

The first weekend magic will begin tomorrow. It is worth seeing how many more films Sunny Deol starrer will surpass in the top 10.

*estimates, official figures awaited.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

