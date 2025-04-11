Malayalam films are finally getting their due credit. Thanks to the massive hype, Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran led L2: Empuraan has set new benchmarks at the Mollywood box office. But the end is seemingly near, and the action thriller will miss out on achieving the biggest feat in India! Scroll below for day 15 update.

Falls below the one-crore

The options at the ticket windows have widened as Bazooka, Alappuzha Gymkhana & Maranamass released on April 10, 2025. The show count has reduced, which is now impacting the box office collections. On day 15, L2: Empuraan added 94 lakhs to the kitty, witnessing a slight drop from 98 lakhs earned the previous day.

It may enjoy the upcoming weekend, after which it will begin winding up its run at the Indian box office. The overall collections of L2: Empuraan now stand at 103.12 crore.

Mohanlal starrer is the second highest-grossing Mollywood film in India. However, it is also the most expensive film made in the Malayalam industry. Mounted on an estimated budget of 180 crores, the makers have only recovered 57.28% of the total cost so far.

An unachievable feat!

L2: Empuraan has set many new benchmarks, including the #1 opening in Kerala and becoming the first Malayalam film to earn 250 crore+ worldwide. However, it was chasing the ultimate tag of #1 grosser by surpassing Manjummel Boys (142 crores).

However, that will not be possible now, given it is in the last leg of its theatrical run.

More about L2: Empuraan

Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the action thriller is produced by Aashirvad Cinemas, Lyca Productions, and Sree Gokulam Movies. It also features Abhimanyu Singh, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Andrea Tivadar, Jerome Flynn, Indrajith Sukumaran, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Kishore, Nyla Usha and Eriq Ebouaney. Rick Yune and Pranav Mohanlal also appear in cameo roles.

The Lucifer sequel was released in theatres worldwide on March 27, 2025.

