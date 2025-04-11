Good Bad Ugly, starring Ajith Kumar in the lead role, opened to a massive start at the worldwide box office. Riding on a good on-ground buzz, the magnum opus was released yesterday amid mass celebrations. Not just in India but even in the overseas market, it enjoyed superb response and helped the superstar score his first half-century opening globally. Keep reading for a detailed day 1 collection!

Excellent performance on day 1

As we reported in the previous story of the film, it opened to strong occupancy in India, and despite mixed reviews, it enjoyed an excellent response throughout the day. As a result, an estimated 33.63 crore gross came in at the Indian box office on the opening day. In the overseas market, the magnum opus scored an estimated 17.21 crore gross, which is impressive.

Combining the Indian and overseas gross, Good Bad Ugly smashed a huge 50.84 crore gross on day 1 at the worldwide box office. With this, it surpassed Vidaamuyarchi‘s 47.26 crores to be the biggest Kollywood opener in 2025.

Biggest opening for Ajith Kumar!

With 50.84 crores, Good Bad Ugly has registered the biggest opening ever for Ajith Kumar. It comfortably crossed Valimai’s 47.80 crores to grab the top spot. For those who don’t know, Valimai was released in February 2022, so it held the top spot for 37 months. Finally, its dominance has been destroyed by the latest biggie of Thala Ajith.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 28.50 crores

India gross – 33.63 crores

Overseas gross – 17.21 crores

Worldwide gross – 50.84 crores

More about the film

Good Bad Ugly is directed by Adhik Ravichandran. It also stars Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Sunil and Prabhu in key roles. The project is backed by Mythri Movie Makers, and it is said to be the most expensive film of Ajith Kumar, with a budget close to 300 crores.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

