Jason Momoa and Jack Black‘s A Minecraft Movie has surprised everyone with its exceptional trending at ticket windows. Right from the Thursday previews, the magnum opus has been proving everyone wrong. In the meantime, it has surpassed the lifetime collection of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 at the North American box office in a span of just 6 days. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Directed by Jared Hess, the fantasy adventure comedy film based on 2011’s video game Minecraft is enjoying a splendid ride in the domestic market. Upon its release, it opened to mostly mixed reviews from critics, but that hasn’t stopped it from bagging impressive numbers. In the first few days, it created several new records, which indicates the audience is enjoying the fun film on the big screen.

As per the latest collection update, A Minecraft Movie earned $7.75 million on day 6 (first Wednesday) after coming from an impressive Discount Tuesday worth $12.76 million, as per Box Office Mojo. Overall, the film earned an impressive total of $193.20 million at the North American box office in 6 days.

With a sum of $193.20 million in the kitty already, A Minecraft Movie has surpassed the lifetime collection of Sonic the Hedgehog 2, which earned $190.87 in the lifetime run in North America.

Also, with Thursday’s collection, it will emerge as the first film of 2025 to cross the $200 million milestone at the North American box office, which is a good feat to achieve. Globally, the magnum opus has amassed $343.90 million so far, and very soon, it will enter the $400 million club.

Meanwhile, A Minecraft Movie is made on a budget of $150 million and considering its current pace and trending, it is expected to earn good profits in the long run. So, despite mixed reviews, it is heading to be a box office success.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Akaal Box Office Collection Day 1: Gippy Grewal Starrer Recovers 8.5% Of Its Budget Already, Marks 4th Biggest Start In Punjab Since 2024!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News