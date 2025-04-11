Yesterday was a festival for all die-hard Ajith Kumar fans as the magnum opus of their beloved superstar hit the big screen. Yes, Good Bad Ugly arrived in theatres yesterday amid celebrations, especially in Tamil Nadu. There were cut-outs, firecrackers, and dances outside theatres, celebrating the arrival of Thala. With such a picture, it was clear that the film would clock a rocking day 1 collection at the Indian box office, and that’s exactly what happened!

The Kollywood entertainer, starring Ajith Kumar, Trisha Krishnan, and Arjun Das, opened to mixed reviews from critics, but that didn’t stop it from bagging a massive start. With Thala’s presence and a box office-friendly action comedy genre, the film was always going to be a front-loaded affair, and the hefty advance bookings worth 18.90 crore gross made the path easy.

Good Bad Ugly opened to excellent response yesterday and had an overall occupancy of 79% throughout the day in Tamil shows. Telugu was around 17%. All thanks to such a rocking response from moviegoers, the magnum opus clocked a superb day 1 collection of 28.50 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk.

With such a start, Good Bad Ugly has emerged as Ajith Kumar’s second-biggest opener of all time in India, after Valimai (31.70 crores). It surpassed Vidaamuyarchi (27 crores) to grab the second spot.

Also, the Kollywood magnum opus outshone Vidaamuyarchi as the fourth biggest opener of 2025 at the Indian box office.

Take a look at the top openers of 2025 at the Indian box office (net collection):

Game Changer – 54 crores Chhaava – 33.10 crores Sikandar – 30.06 crores Good Bad Ugly – 28.50 crores Vidaamuyarchi – 27 crores Daaku Maharaaj – 25.35 crores Sankranthiki Vasthunam – 23 crores

Since word-of-mouth is mostly favorable, Good Bad Ugly won’t see a harsh decline today. Healthy numbers are expected tomorrow and on Sunday. Overall, a score of over 85-90 crores is expected during the 4-day extended weekend.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

