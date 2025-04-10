Malayalam language sports drama Alappuzha Gymkhana, directed by Khalid Rahman and starring Naslen, has done wonders, opening much higher than the actor’s last roaring superhit film at the box office – Premalu! This is a huge positive sign that the film might break records over the weekend.

Premalu – Most Profitable Malayalam Film Of 2024

Naslen’s new arrival has earned much better than his last film’s opening at the box office. Premalu was the most profitable Malayalam film of 2024, with an ROI of 754.5%. It opened at 90 lakh at the box office.

Alappuzha Gymkhana Box Office Day 1 Estimates

On the opening day, Thursday, April 10, the sports drama earned in the range of 2.75 – 2.9 crore at the box office, which is a roaring start for a film that clashed with Mammootty’s Bazooka! It registered a morning occupancy of 62.4% in the theaters which jumped to 78% in the evening shows.

Stays Lower Than Bazooka

While Naslen’s film started with a higher occupancy than Bazooka, Mammootty’s film has earned in the range of 3.5 – 3.7 crore on the opening day, little higher than Naslen’s sports drama.

About Alappuzha Gymkhana

Directed by Khalid Rahman, the official synopsis of the film says, “A group of youngsters, after failing their plus two exams, Aims to join a common college through the sports quota. They choose boxing as their sport. By luck, they managed to survive the district-level competitions. But what will happen at the higher levels?.” The sports drama stars Naslen, Lukman Avaran, Ganapathi S. Poduval, Sandeep Pradeep, Anagha Ravi, Franco Francis, Baby Jean, and Shiva Hariharan.

