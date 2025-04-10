Gippy Grewal’s Punjabi film Akaal has roared at the box office louder than any Punjabi release of 2025, bringing one of the biggest openings for the Punjabi film in the last few years and the biggest this year! The warrior film was released in Hindi and Punjabi, and it has earned accolades for its fierce storyline. Touches Gippy Grewal’s Last Opening The film has almost touched Gippy Grewal’s last opening Jatt Nu Chudail Takri, at the box office that opened at 90 lakh. Meanwhile, the film might change the entire box office game over the weekend. Akaal Box Office Day 1 Estimates On the opening day, Thursday, April 10, Akaal opened in the range of 95 lakh – 1 crore at the box office, which is a phenomenal start for the film. In fact, it is by far the biggest opening for a Punjabi film in 2025. Trending

Pushes Majhail To Number 2

Gippy Grewal has earned at least 112% higher than the previous biggest opener of 2025, which was Majhail. The film opened at 40 lakh at the box office and earned 2.8 crore in its lifetime.

3rd Biggest Punjabi Opening Of 2024 – 25

Akaal has surpassed every single Punjabi opening of 2024 – 25 except two. It could not surpass Jatt & Juliet 3’s 3.5 crore opening and Warning 2’s 1 crore opening. Interestingly, 4 of the top 5 Punjabi openers of 2024 – 25 are now owned by Gippy Grewal.

Check out the top 5 openers of 2024 – 25 at the Punjabi Box Office.

Jatt & Juliet 3 (2024): 3.5 crore Warning 2 (2024): 1 crore Akaal (2025): 95 lakh – 1 crore (estimated) Ardaas Sarbhat De Bhalle Di (2024): 95 lakh Jatt Nu Chudail Takri (2024): 90 lakh

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

