Sunny Deol’s Jaat was creating a lot of hype mostly because of the Gadar 2 impact. The action comedy was the next big film of the superstar after Gadar 2 and it was supposed to open big if not in Gadar 2’s range of 40.01 crore opening day collection! However, the film has not lived up to its buzz, though it has definitely registered the second biggest opening for the actor.

4th Biggest Opening Of 2025

Sunny Deol‘s latest film has managed to register the fourth biggest opening of 2025 after Chhaava’s 33.10 crore, Sikandar’s 30.06 crore, and Sky Force’s 15.30 crore. Surely, if it would have surpassed Akshay Kumar’s biggie, it would have been an achievement.

Jaat Box Office Day 1 Estimates

On the opening day, Thursday, March 10, Jaat opened at the box office for 10 – 12 crore, nearly 30% of Gadar 2’s total opening. Hopefully, after entertaining word-of-mouth from the audiences, the film might grow in the upcoming weekend.

Far Away From Top 50 Hindi Openings!

Sunny Deol’s film has failed to enter even the top 50 openings of Hindi Cinema. While it has managed to secure only 16% of the biggest opening secured by a Bollywood film, Jawan, with 75 crore, it has also failed to enter the top 50!

The 50th spot for the biggest opening by a Bollywood film is held by Salman Khan’s Tubelight, which opened at 21.1 crore at the box office.

Fails To Enter Top 50 Highest 1st Thursday

Interestingly, Jaat has also failed to enter the top 50 highest first Thursday collection for a Bollywood film. While it has been in the last two years that films have started arriving on Thursdays as well instead of Fridays, earlier a Thursday meant day 6 for a regular Bollywood release! Sunny Deol’s action biggie has failed to beat even that number for the top 50 films!

The top spot for the highest Thursday for a Hindi film is secured by Pushpa 2, which earned 72 crore on its opening day, which was a Thursday. The 50th spot for the biggest first Thursday is claimed by RRR’s 12 crore. Hopefully, Sunny Deol’s film will surpass this number, at least!

