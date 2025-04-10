Ajith Kumar starrer Good Bad Ugly is all set for a roaring start at the box office. In fact, it is on the correct path to deliver the biggest Tamil opening of 2025, surpassing Vidaamuyarchi’s 27 crore, with the actor beating his best this year.

Vidaamuyarchi Opening & Occupancy

Vidaamuyarchi, starring Trisha Krishnan, that released in February this year, registered a morning occupancy of 58.8% and earned 27 crore on its opening day! Ajith Kumar’s latest film is all set to beat this number by a very huge margin!

Good Bad Ugly Box Office Day 1 Occupancy

On the opening day, Thursday, April 10, Good Bad Ugly secured a huge morning occupancy of 73.14% in the theaters! This includes a 100% occupancy in Trichy, followed by 97% occupancy in Pondicherry and Coimbatore. Even NCR has registered an occupancy of 29% in the theaters for the morning shows, which is huge!

Already Earns 10.85 Crore!

Interestingly, as per Sacnilk‘s hourly tracking report, Ajith Kumar’s GBU has already earned 10.85 crore by 2 PM. This is almost 40% of Vidaamuyarchi’s opening day collection and in all probability it will surpass this number by the end of day!

It might bring decent numbers with the Telugu version as well since Ajith Kumar‘s film has registered 13.4% occupancy for the Telugu shows!

Good Bad Ugly Day 1 Ticket Sales

By 2 pm, the ticket sales for the opening day on BMS already registered 112K sold tickets, which is 86% higher than yesterday’s ticket sales of 59.9K for the period of 6 am to 2 pm. All eyes are on the records to be broken on the opening day!

