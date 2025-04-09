Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly is all set for a grand release in the theaters on April 10, and with less than 12 hours remaining before the film arrives, the advance ticket sales for the film have touched a total of 550K on BMS!

Enters Top 10 All-Time Ticket Pre Sales

Ajith Kumar’s upcoming film has entered the top 10 ticket pre-sales for Kollywood films on BMS. Ajith Kumar claimed the 8th spot in the list, with its realtime booking figures and pushed Suriya’s Kanguva to the 9th spot!

Good Bad Ugly Pushes Thangalaan Out Of Top 10

Good Bad Ugly has pushed Chiyaan Vikram’s Thangalaan out of the top 10 all-time ticket pre-sales of Tamil films on BMS. Thangalaan registered a sale of 199K tickets in advance.

Check out the top 10 ticket pre-sales on BMS for Kollywood films that were released after 2023.

Leo: 2.2 Million Jailer: 1.19 Million The Greatest Of All Time: 1.19 Million Vettaiyan: 706K VidaaMuyarchi: 689K Amaran: 628K Indian 2: 626K Good Bad Ugly: 550K* (till April 9, 8 PM ) Kanguva: 386K Raayan: 279K

Total Ticket Sales On April 9

On April 9, a day before its release, Ajith Kumar‘s film registered a ticket sales of 116K from 6 am to 8 pm. In fact, from 7 – 8 pm, the film registered a total of 11K sold tickets on BMS.

Will Good Bad Ugly Axe Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth & Sivakarthikeyan?

It will be interesting to see where Good Bad Ugly will finish its ticket pre-sales. While it will surely surpass Kamal Haasan‘s Indian 2, it would be hysteria if it manages to surpass Sivakarthikeyan’s Amaran, Ajith Kumar’s own Vidaamuyarchi, and Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Tamil films of 2025 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Bazooka Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (1 Day To Go): Mammootty Has Surpassed His Last Release With 35% Higher Pre-Sales Already!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News