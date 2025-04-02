While Kamal Haasan has made a glorious contribution to Indian cinema with his stupendous line of work, he has also made a lot of noise because of his personal life. Apart from his two failed marriages, the superstar also grabbed eyeballs for his relationship with legendary South actress Srividya. The two had fallen in love and started dating on the set of the 1975 film Apoorva Raagangal. However, their relationship met with a tragic fate.

According to Bollywood Shaadi, Srividya and Kamal Haasan started a whirlwind romance during the early 1970s. The duo were quite serious about each other because it was said that this was their first serious relationship. However, fate had different plans for the former lovebirds.

In a throwback interview with Kairali TV, Srividya opened up about her ugly separation from Kamal Haasan. The actress recalled how she felt that her life was over and also called out the actor’s father. She said, “I was blank initially; I felt that my life was over. Our families wanted us to get married. I was like a pet to Kamal’s father. Slowly, Kamal started becoming a big hero.”

In the same interview, the Kannukul Nilavu actress also revealed the reason behind her breakup with Kamal Haasan. She revealed that while the Indian 2 actor wanted her to wait for them to get married, she did not wish to do so. Srividya said, “He left and did not even call me for quite some time. Then one day, he came over to our house. Seeing us, my mother approached and asked if she could express her opinion on the matter. She said, ‘Why don’t you two wait for 4-5 years? You seem to be very sure of yourself. Kamal, you are supposed to become a great artist. You are going to become one of the greatest heroes in this industry. She, too, is talented and has the potential to become big. Eventually, you guys might come across even better people. At that time, you shouldn’t regret your current decisions. You both are only 22 now; why rush things? I think it is too young an age to get married.”

These words of her mother furthermore enraged the Chachi 420 actor and he broke up with Srividya. The actor soon moved on and married dancer Vani Ganapathy leaving the Agnisakshi actress heartbroken. She later married assistant director George Thomas but the duo divorced in the year 1980.

