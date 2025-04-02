While the masses are waiting for Ram Charan’s film PEDDI, to hit the screens, recent reports suggest that the film’s audio rights have been sold for an exorbitant price, raising people’s interest.

A.R. Rahman’s Magic Drives the Record Deal

According to reports, PEDDI’s music rights were acquired by T-Series for a staggering ₹35 crores, setting a new benchmark in Telugu cinema. The agreement includes audio rights across all languages. This massive deal underscores the film’s hype and the audience’s expectations, especially with A.R. Rahman composing the soundtrack.

With Rahman’s association, fans are eagerly waiting to experience the film’s music. His first-time collaboration with Ram Charan has become a major talking point, and industry insiders believe that the soundtrack will be a game-changer.

About the PEDDI

The movie PEDDI shall be jointly produced through the auspices of Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writing, with Buchy Babu Sana directing it. The other producer of this film is Venkata Satish Kilaru from Vriddhi Cinemas.

Recently, the makers unveiled the film’s title on Ram Charan’s birthday, accompanied by its first poster. The official announcement read, “𝐀 𝐌𝐀𝐍 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐋𝐀𝐍𝐃, 𝐀 𝐅𝐎𝐑𝐂𝐄 𝐎𝐅 𝐍𝐀𝐓𝐔𝐑𝐄. #RC16 is #PEDDI. Happy Birthday, Global Star @AlwaysRamCharan.”

When Will PEDDI Release?

Though the release date is yet to be finalized, the producers intend to release the first look on the day of Sri Ram Navami. Apart from Ram Charan, PEDDI has a star-studded cast, with Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar playing an important role, along with Janhvi Kapoor, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyendu Sharma in key roles.

While all but the most minor plot points are kept secret, IMDb summarizes the plot as follows, “In 1980s rural Andhra Pradesh, A spirited villager unites his community through sports to defend their pride against a powerful rival.”

With all the buzz surrounding Peddi, this Ram Charan-starrer is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of the year.

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: Veera Dheera Sooran Cast Salary: Did Chiyaan Vikram Charge 54% Of The Entire Budget, 30 Times More Than the Director?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News