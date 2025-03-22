The latest buzz on the upcoming collaboration between director Buchi Babu Sana and Ram Charan suggests that the much-anticipated film, tentatively titled RC16, is slated for a grand theatrical release on March 26, 2026, just a day before Ram Charan’s birthday.

Release Date and Title Announcement

According to the latest reports, the filmmakers of RC16 are planning to unveil the official title and a teaser on March 27, 2025, coinciding with Ram Charan’s birthday. The official title and first teaser of the film will be unveiled on this date, building anticipation a full year ahead of its theatrical release.

RC16 Plot Summary, Cast and Crew Details

The film boasts a stellar cast, with Janhvi Kapoor playing the female lead. Notably, this will mark her second big South Indian film after Devara alongside Jr NTR. The chemistry between Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor is expected to be a major highlight of the movie.

While most of the details are kept under wrap, it is reportedly set against the backdrop of 1980s rural Andhra Pradesh. The storyline is based on the sports drama that will showcase Ram Charan in a never-before-seen avatar.

The music for the film is composed by the Oscar-winning maestro A.R. Rahman. Additionally, the film is being produced under the banners of Vriddhi Cinemas, Mythri Movie Makers, and Sukumar Writings.

Production Status

As for filming, shooting kicked off in Mysore, and a significant portion will be filmed on a massive set built in Hyderabad. However, due to Ram Charan’s commitments with Shankar’s Game Changer, the next schedule will resume later this year.

As the production progresses, fans can look forward to more updates and promotional content leading up to the film’s release.

M.S. Dhoni Cameo in RC16

Apart from this, recent reports suggest that “Thala” MS Dhoni would be seen playing the role of Ram Charan’s coach in the movie. However, it is important to note that the makers have yet to officially confirm his role.

With the exciting combination of Ram Charan and MS Dhoni, the anticipation for RC16 is reaching new heights. Fans can mark their calendars for March 27, 2025, as the grand teaser reveal is set to take place on this date.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more South updates!

Must Read: When Katrina Kaif Said, “Salman Khan Pehli Baar Mujhe Present De Rahe Hai” & He Clapped Back, “Tiger, Bharat, Partner…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News