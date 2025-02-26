Recently Jani Master was arrested as he allegedly assaulted a woman when she was still a minor, 16-year-old. Tollywood has been surrounded with many new stories each day where we get to hear all these kinds of sad stories about women.

Throwback to when Global star Ram Charan opened up on the casting couch issue. Four years ago, the RRR star had broken his silence on a casting couch taking place in Tollywood.

Back in 2018, actress Sri Reddy took a bold step when she stripped down in front of the Telugu Film Chambers. She went on to put allegations on director Sekhar Kammula’s involvement in the casting couch scandal.

She indirectly mentioned his name and made sexual harassment allegations against the ace director. The action taken by the actress was to protest against the inaction of the South film industry.

Her explosive comments and protest against the casting couch earned her much attention and the controversy spread like wildfire. She not only decided to strip on a street as a part of her protest but also named many reputed celebs like Tamil actor Vishal Reddy, Pawan Kalyan, and others to be involved in the practice.

When asked about this incident Ram Charan said, “I am not talking particularly about her (Sri Reddy) but overall, to hear this word anywhere, in any industry — whether in politics or business industry — doesn’t sound right to anyone. Nobody would encourage it, especially when I have five of my sisters in the same field, I would personally not want to pursue it or witness such a disaster in the industry.”

He added, “We can’t blindly go without trying to find any sense behind it. So, I guess this particular case has helped us form a committee in our industry to look into such matters.”

Talking about Ram Charan’s upcoming films, his upcoming film RC 16 is considered to be locking the title Peddi.

The film is set in Uttarandhra in a certain period, and being a sports drama, directed by Sana Buchi Babu, The film is presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings and stars Janhvi Kapoor.

