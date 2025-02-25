Prashanth Neel and Jr. NTR’s film began shooting in Hyderabad last week but is yet to receive an official title. According to 123Telugu, the title and first-look poster are expected to be unveiled on May 20, coinciding with Jr. NTR’s birthday. However, this remains a rumor with no official confirmation. Another speculation making the rounds is that the film’s title might be Dragon.

Coming back to the production, the shoot is currently taking place at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. According to another rumor, the film will feature Prashanth Neel’s signature dark, washed-out color palette.

Neel has already captured a few intense action sequences involving over 3,000 background actors. However, Jr. NTR has yet to join the shoot, he is expected to start filming in March. Once the Hyderabad schedule wraps up, the team will move to Kolkata for a set of crucial scenes featuring key cast members. After that, the cast and crew will head to an undisclosed international location for the next leg of filming.

Another rumor suggests that the film’s plot has been leaked. According to Telugu Chitraalu, the story revolves around the Golden Triangle, a Southeast Asian region known for its massive narcotics trade. The plot is reportedly inspired by a real-life kingpin named Zhao Wei.

Jr. NTR is said to play a low-level thug who gradually rises through the ranks to become the ultimate leader. Along the way, he must navigate two warring factions of organized gangsters, eliminating both to establish his dominance and emerge as the most powerful figure of them all.

