L2: Empuraanhas been following a unique marketing strategy by releasing character posters along with mini interviews featuring the actors portraying them. In the seventh chapter of this campaign, the makers unveiled the character Boris Oliver and revealed that he is played by Jerome Flynn, best known for his role as Bronn in HBO’s Game of Thrones.

In the 1-minute 50-second video interview, Jerome Flynn talks about his past experiences in India, recalling how he spent time in the country during his late 20s and early 30s, which had a positive impact on him. He also mentioned that his scenes were not filmed in India.

While he didn’t reveal much about his character, he did share one crucial detail, that his role has a significant influence on Khureshi-Ab’raam, the character portrayed by Mohanlal. Mohanlal’s character leads a dual life, operating as the head of an international mercenary organisation known as Khureshi-Ab’raam while also serving as a regional politician in Kerala under the name Stephen Nedumpally.

L2: Empuraan is the sequel to Lucifer (2019), a blockbuster mass-action film. As a result, the sequel has generated immense hype. You can watch Lucifer in Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu on Prime Video, while the Hindi version is available on Sony LIV. Meanwhile, Game of Thrones is streaming on Jio Hotstar. L2: Empuraan is set to hit theaters on March 27, 2025, and is one of the biggest-budget films in the history of the Mollywood film industry.

