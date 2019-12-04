Game Of Thrones’ Ser Bronn Is In Mumbai – Stay Low Ser, Stay Low!

Ser Bronn of the Blackwater set aside his heavy armour and stepped out of fantasy terrain straight into a Mumbai cafe. Before “Game Of Thrones” fan are confused, Jerome Flynn, or Bronn from the mythical world of GoT, was indeed in Mumbai, and he ventured out for a quick cuppa in the city’s Khar area recently.
The cafe is owned by a friend of stand-up comedian Atul Khatri, who took to social media to tweet a snapshot as evidence of Flynn’s visit to the place.
“How cool! Ser Bronn of the Blackwater (Jerome Flynn) of #GameOfThrones at my friend’s cafe in Khar, Mumbai some time back,” Khatri wrote with the picture.
The photo, which is being shared and liked on social media, shows Flynn in a regular T-shirt. It did not take long to become a trending topic on social media. His character in Game Of Thrones is hailed as one of the funniest ones.
