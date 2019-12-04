Daya Bai: A Biopic On The Social Activist To Release In April 2020

A Hindi biopic based on Kerala-born social activist Daya Bai will hit the big screen in April 2020.

Directed by Sree Varun, the film features Bengali actor Bidita Bag in the role of Daya Bai.

The biopic will portray how Mercy Mathew, a Malayalee, transformed herself into Daya Bai and worked towards the betterment of tribal people of Madhya Pradesh.

On Tuesday, the makers also unveiled the official poster of the film in which the lead actress can be seen lighting a diya.

Talking about the project, Sree Varun had said: “Daya Bai has always influenced me. I always wanted to make a movie on her. When we met at Wayanad, she wasn’t convinced in the beginning. But, then she put forth a condition, that the movie should portray her life truthfully. So, our movie has no fictional element but has portrayed her life as it happened”.

“Her life is a struggle and many a time she was subjected to cruel treatment, like the time she was attacked by the police when she went to talk to them. It is a realistic movie in every aspect. We haven’t tried to push in any commercial elements.”

