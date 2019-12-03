Earlier today the makers of Good Newwz released the new song, Sauda Khara Khara and it has started trending already. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles. The trailer has created the right kind of buzz amongst the audiences and Akshay has already started with the on-field promotions of the film.

Director Raj Mehta will be making his debut with Good Newwz and this is the 21st time when Akshay is working with a new director. Talking about the same, Akshay said, “I didn’t dream of working with new guys, it’s because big people don’t take you; you have to start your own journey. It’s just if you don’t get through some big publication, you go through a small one and from there you’ll jump. That’s how you make your life. You just cannot be sitting at home and sitting….. waiting that big people don’t take me even though I’m so talented. So, that’s exactly what happened!”

Talking about working with young directors, Akshay further added, “their greed for good work is far more than a lot of old directors. For them, it’s a do or die situation that if this doesn’t work, I’m gone.”

Well, no matter who Khiladi comes with but he’s sure to rule the box office like no one else in the industry at the moment.

Good Newwz releases on December 27, 2019 and we absolutely can’t wait to watch this!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!