Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment To Back A Biopic On Mathematician Vashishtha Narayan Singh

Biopics have caught up really well with the Indian audience and hence the trend will hardly slow down in the coming years. Speaking about upcoming biopics, there’s an interesting line up with the likes of Sardar Udham Singh, Shakuntala Devi and Thalaivi, and many more. And now, another exciting addition is making it to the list in the form of a biopic on Mathematician Vashishtha Narayan Singh that will be produced by Farhan Akhtar.

Yes, the life of legendary Vashishtha Narayan Singh is all set to be unveiled on the big screen and Excel Entertainment proclaimed about the same during a press conference in Patna. The movie will be helmed by Neeraj Pathak.

The press conference was graced by Singh’s family members including Harishchandra Singh, Mukesh Singh, Shiv Mangal Ji, Rakesh Singh and Mithilesh Singh, along with director Neeraj Pathak.

The great mathematician passed away in last month i.e. on 14th November in Patna. He was well known for challenging Einstein’s theory of relativity.

Meanwhile, in 2018, filmmaker Prakash Jha too announced of directing a movie based on the life of the Mathematician but Singh’s brother Ayodhya Prasad Singh took an objection by stating that no film rights were granted.

According to records available, Singh was born in a village in Bhojpur district of Bihar in 1942. After graduating from Patna Science College, Singh was awarded a PhD from the University of California, Berkeley, US, in 1969.

