Superstar Rajinikanth Fulfills Dream Of A Differently Abled Fan! Deets Inside

Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth never misses a chance to bring a smile on the faces of his fans. Be it with his acting or his down to earth nature, the veteran actor always makes heads turn. The actor recently met a differently-abled fan of his who is an artist, Pranav from Kerala. The actor made sure that the latter had a memorable time as the actor-fan duo had an amazing conversation.

Pranav, who has been a big fan of the megastar from a long time had always dreamt of meeting his favourite superstar, and the youngster in an interview with Tamil magazine Ananda Vikatan had mentioned the same.

It didn’t take much time for Rajini to know about the same, following which the Petta actor arranged a meeting with Pranav at his residence in Chennai. The pictures of Rajinikanth touching the feet of his fan at the meeting have been going viral all over the internet. Both Rajinikanth and Pranav are seen all smiles in the pictures.

Rajinikanth was also presented with a portrait painted by Pranav himself.

Talking about Thalaivar, the superstar is all busy these days with promotions of his upcoming release Darbar. The action thriller has Rajinikanth as a cop. The film also has versatile actress Nayanthara in lead opposite Rajinikanth.

The Rajini starrer is been helmed by A R Murugadoss. The film also has Nivetha Thomas, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar along with others in important roles. So far the posters, motion poster and first song track Chumma Kizhi have been well-liked by fans and cine-goers.

Darbar will release on 9th January 2020.

