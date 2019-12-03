Sushil Kumar Slams The Makers Of Commando 3 For Showing Wrestlers In A Bad Light!

Be it a well made movie or not, there’s always a segment of audience which remains distressed with the content. Recently, Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 faced objections from Hindu religious groups over Hud Hud song. And now, Indian star wrestler Sushil Kumar in particular, has bashed Commando 3 makers over one controversial scene.

Sushil Kumar expressed his distress over a scene from Commando 3 in which a wrestler is shown a child molester as he lifts the skirt of the minor. The start wrestler slammed the scene as it showed the wrestlers in a bad light.

Sushil Kumar,Wrestler on scene in movie Commando 3 depicting wrestler molesting schoolgirl: Condemn portrayal of wrestlers in movie. Wrestlers are decent & disciplined. The filmmakers haven't done research on how wrestlers conduct themselves. Demand removal of objectionable scene pic.twitter.com/qNdUpbhRuw — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2019

While talking to ANI, Sushil Kumar said, “I strongly condemn this scene as wrestlers are respectable people of the society with good moral standing. Filmmakers must apologize for portraying wrestlers in a bad light and must remove that particular scene from the movie.”

He further blamed the makers for not doing a proper research enacting the scene. “The filmmakers haven’t done research on how wrestlers conduct themselves. I demand the removal of the objectionable scene,” he added.

Meanwhile, Commando 3 released on 29th November and in its 4-day theatrical run, the movie has earned 18.33 crores at the box office.

It recorded an opening-day business of Rs 4.74 crore, upon releasing across 2,541 screens all over India on Friday.

“Commando 3” is garnering a positive word of mouth among Bollywood action addicts, and footfalls in theatres saw a rise of 32 per cent on Saturday.

After the protagonist’s fight for love in the first film and his quest to expose India’s black money trail in “Commando 2“, the third film sees Vidyut as Captain Karanveer Singh Dogra protect the nation from a terror attack.

