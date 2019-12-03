Saiee Manjrekar On Her First Reaction On Dabangg 3: “I Jumped In Front Of The Mirror & Played Hud Hud Dabangg”

Saiee Manjrekar is all set to mark her dream debut opposite Salman Khan in upcoming film Dabangg 3. Saiee plays the role of young Chulbul Pandey’s love interest and has already made the fans excited with trailer.

Salman and Saiee have attended several promotional events together too which has made a lot of people aware about this new beautiful actress in Bollywood.

Recently during an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Saiee talked about working with Salman and how it felt when she was told that she is on board for Dabangg 3. Saiee said, “I remember the second I got off call and put my phone down, I started jumping in front of the mirror. I think I played Hud Hud Dabangg (song) and was dancing in front of the mirror.”

She further added that her elder brother Satya got her chocolates, “My brother asked what happened? and I was like I got it, he said Really? and ran out of the room and ran down. When he came back I asked where did you go. He brought me two chocolates and said, Congratulations! that’s the first thing I could’ve get. That’s my first memory of getting the movie.”

How sweet is that?

Directed by Prabhudheva, Dabangg 3 is the prequel to Dabangg and also stars Sonakshi Sinha and Kichcha Sudeep. The film is slated to release on Dec 20, 2019 and is expected to do huge business all over/

