Kalyan Ram’s film Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi is heading towards a disaster route as the film has not been able to touch the 10 crore mark even after four days. In four days, the film stands at a total of 8.28 lakh at the Indian box office, and one can smell trouble already for the high-budget film!

Budget & Recovery

Helmed by Pradeep Chilukuri, the Kalyan Ram film also starring Sohail Khan and Saiee Manjrekar, is reportedly mounted on a budget of 44 crore, and in four days, it has managed to recover only 18% of its entire budget. The film is still far away from reaching the success zone! And it seems impossible to reach the mark.

Arjun S/O Vyjayanathi Box Office Day 4

On the fourth day, Monday, April 21, Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi, earned 83 lakh at the box office, which was a drop of 60% at the box office, from the previous day. Now that the film has taken such a drastic drop, it would be difficult to maintain pace during the week!

Check out the day-wise box office collection of the film.

Day 1: 3.4 crore

Day 2: 1.95 crore

Day 3: 2.1 crore

Day 4: 83 lakh

Total: 8.28 crore

Difficult To Cross The Last Film

It would be difficult for Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi to surpass the entire lifetime collection of his last film. Devil: The British Secret Agent earned 17.65 crore at the box office in its lifetime in India and a gross collection of 18.5 crore worldwide. It would add another streak of disasters to the Tollywood box office failures of 2025.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Telugu films of 2025 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Alappuzha Gymkhana Box Office Day 12: Naslen’s Film Hits 3 Major Records With The Second Monday!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News