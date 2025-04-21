Chhaava premiered on Netflix a few days ago, but surprisingly, it is still playing in theatres and has made history at the Indian box office. After entering the 600 crore club with the help of the Telugu-dubbed version, the historical drama recently crossed the 600 crore mark with the Hindi collection alone. With this outstanding achievement, it has become the first non-sequel Hindi film to enter the 600 crore club. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Creates history at the Indian box office!

The Bollywood magnum opus was released amid good expectations, but in reality, it performed way beyond anyone’s imagination. With the Hindi collection alone, it made a smashing entry into the coveted 300, 400, and 500 crore clubs. However, things were doubtful about the 600 crore milestone.

Chhaava surprised everyone with its strong legs in the theatrical run, earning 30 lakhs during the 10th weekend after earning 2.30 crores during the 9th week. Overall, it earned an unprecedented 600.10 crore net at the Indian box office in the Hindi version alone. With this, it has become the first non-sequel Hindi film to achieve this feat.

Earlier, Stree 2 and Pushpa 2 scored 600 crores in Hindi, but both these biggies were sequels. So, for Chhaava, it’s a crazy achievement.

Fails to beat Pushpa 2 and Chhaava in pace!

Chhaava (Hindi) entered the 600 crore club in 66 days, making it the slowest entrant. Pushpa 2 (Hindi) is at the top, achieving the feat in just 13 days. Stree 2 achieved the feat in 39 days.

To end its run below 616 crores

The Vicky Kaushal starrer has earned a total of 615.11 crore net at the Indian box office in 66 days, including Telugu’s 15.01 crores. From here, it won’t cover much distance, and it will likely end its glorious theatrical run by this Thursday. So, a lifetime collection of below 616 crores is locked.

